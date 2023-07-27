WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – After Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell froze at the podium during a briefing yesterday, the nation raised concerns over his health.

However, today, Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) – says he is back on the floor and doing fine. When asked about the incident, she said it was a shocking, scary moment and an odd occurrence for the Republican leader.

“Senator McConnell is a strong leader. He’s a strong person,” said Capito. “I have personal concerns for him, obviously. This is not an everyday occurrence, and I’m glad that he’s recovered. He’s back on the floor, working hard, so I think he’s just fine. He says he’s just fine. I have to take his word for it.”

Senator John Barrasso (R-WY), who is a physician, escorted McConnell off the podium to give him a health check after the incident. McConnell returned and continued answering questions afterward.