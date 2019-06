Badly-made fake license plate leads to arrest in California

This undated photo provided by the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department shows a phony license plate that was spotted by a motorcycle officer on a tractor-trailer in Moorpark, Calif., northwest of Los Angeles. The Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said Monday, June 10, 2019, that the driver was arrested and the truck was towed away because it was unsafe. (Ventura County Sheriff’s Department via AP)

MOORPARK, Calif. (AP) — A big-rig truck driver has been arrested after authorities spotted a phony license plate on his rig.

How could they tell?

Well, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department says the 1960s-style yellow-on-black plate had wobbly letters and numbers. Also, instead of “CALIFORNIA,” it read “CALIFAS.”

The department said Monday that a motorcycle officer spotted the plate and pulled the driver over in the city of Moorpark, northwest of Los Angeles.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs, possessing methamphetamine, being an unlicensed driver and having an active arrest warrant.

The tractor-trailer was towed away because authorities say it was unsafe.