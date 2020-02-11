STERLING, Va. (KRON) – A bag of dead birds was seized from the luggage of a passenger traveling from China to Washington, D.C., US Customs and Border Protection announced.
In a statement, US Customs officials said the package of dead birds was seized at Dulles International Airport on Jan. 27 from a passenger arriving from Beijing.
The passenger told officials the birds were cat food and that he was planning to bring them to Maryland after his flight.
US Customs reinforces that birds are not allowed into the US due to the possible spread of bird flu.
According to authorities, the birds were “destroyed by incineration” with approval from the US Department of Agriculture.
During a typical day last year, CBP agriculture specialists nationwide seize nearly 5,000 prohibited plant, meat, animal byproduct, and soil, and intercepted 314 insect pests at US ports of entry.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WV AARP lobbies for lower prescription drug prices; bipartisan effort underway
- Bag of tiny dead birds seized from passenger arriving in US from China
- Librarians ask WV legislature for $10 million to repair and upgrade libraries in the state
- Family searching for missing Ohio woman
- Child in West Virginia dies from the flu
- WV Senate votes to create Intermediate Court of Appeals
- Charleston Police investigating homicide on West Side
- Police investigate officer-involved shooting in Charleston
- WATCH: Military mom surprises son at school after returning from overseas
- Judge clears major hurdle in T-Mobile’s $26.5B Sprint bid