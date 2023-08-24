(WOWK) — Bags of sweet corn and mixed vegetables sold at Food Lion and Kroger are being recalled due to the possibility of listeria contamination.

Twin City Foods, Inc., of Stanwood, Washington, on Tuesday announced the recall of frozen Super Sweet Cut Corn and Mixed Vegetables bags, according to the company announcement posted on the U.S. Food and Drug Administrator (FDA) website.

Here is a list of the products, their UPC code, and the lot and best if-used-by date.

According to the company announcement, "Listeria monocytogenes" is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in at-risk groups, including young children and older adults. While healthy people could see short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria could cause miscarriages and stillbirths in pregnant people.

The company said there have been no reports of illness, but if you have one of the products listed above, do not eat the product and go to the store you bought it from and get a refund. Any questions should be directed to Twin City Foods at 360-629-5678 Monday through Friday, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.