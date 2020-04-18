BAKERSFIELD, CA (KGET) — A young cancer survivor got a sweet surprise from some local heroes on his 13th birthday. Austyn Hernandez celebrated his big day with the help of the Bakersfield Fire Department.
The firefighters were part of a parade outside Austyn’s Northeast Bakersfield home Thursday. Hernandez was diagnosed with cancer at 3 years old and has been in remission for 10 years.
He was granted a wish to go to Disney World when he was 5 years old and volunteers every year for the heroes and helmets Make-a-Wish Fundraiser
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WV National Guard honors soldier killed 1 year ago in parachuting accident
- National Linemen Appreciation Day
- Bakersfield firefighters help cancer survivor celebrate his 13th birthday
- Busch offers year of free beer to couples with weddings postponed amid coronavirus
- ‘Goodnight, Mickey!’: Disney’s popular bedtime hotline for kids returns
- Principal finds unique way to commemorate graduating seniors amid coronavirus pandemic
- Mountain State up to 785 confirmed COVID-19 cases
- Walmart to require associates to wear masks at work
- Libraries offer virtual programs during stay-at-home order
- Parents feel the pressure of college exams