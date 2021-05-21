Bald eagle spotted from 13 News sister station’s live camera

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A bald eagle was spotted resting on a satellite dish outside the 22News building Friday afternoon!

The bald eagle made a surprise guest appearance on 22News at noon during Kelly Reardon’s weather segment. You can send any photos or video of bald eagles you see in western Massachusetts to reportit@wwlp.com!

My director said he had a “surprise” for me before my big weather segment. Had NO idea I was about to see a bald eagle up close! Incredible. My reaction says it all 😂 https://t.co/58H3QwQYd1 — Kelly Reardon (@KellyRWeather) May 21, 2021

According to Mass.gov, as of 2018 there are 76 territorial pairs of bald eagles identified in Massachusetts. Bald eagles were listed as endangered in Massachusetts before 2012. They are currently listed as special concern in the state. Bald eagles were removed from the Federal Endangered Species List in 2007.