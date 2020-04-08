Baltimore officer investigated for coughing on residents

BALTIMORE, MD (CNN) – Baltimore police are investigating an officer accused of coughing on residents.

The incident was captured on camera near a southeast Baltimore housing project.

This video was originally posted to Instagram. It shows this Baltimore police sergeant coughing without covering his mouth near residents of this neighborhood in east Baltimore.

In a statement to WJZ, Commissioner Michael Harrison says, “After watching the full video in its entirety, it is not only disturbing but incomprehensible, especially considering the high level of strong and clear guidance that we have provided from the beginning regarding COVID- 19.

Baltimore City Council Woman Shannon Sneed saying Tuesday night, the actions of the officer were quote, egregious and insensitive to residents of East Baltimore.

City Council President Brandon Scott also weighed in saying, the incident is unacceptable.

“COVID-19 is real and we need everybody to take that seriously and treat everyone with respect,” Scott says. “And when you’re talking about people that are when you’re a public servant with the respect and the dignity that you’re representing and serving the public at all costs.”

Outside city hall, Mayor Jack Young briefly responded to the video.

“I really haven’t seen the video, but i know it’s been investigated,” he says.

The NAACP says the officer should immediately be pulled from having contact with the public and should be held accountable for his actions. It says this incident is, “emblematic of the forces, failure to respect and build trust with the people of Baltimore.”

There have been a dozen cases of the coronavirus reported within the Baltimore Police Department.

Over the weekend, 211 employees were quarantined out of an abundance of caution at one police district.

