Bed Bath & Beyond pulls black pumpkins over blackface concerns

UNION, N.J. (WFLA/CNN Newsource) – Retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has removed black jack-o-lanterns after receiving complaints they were forms of blackface.

A controversial Halloween display at a law firm has some Nyack, New York residents asking — black pumpkin or blackface?

NAACP director Wilbur Aldridge says the jack-o-lanterns show “An extreme lack of sensitivity.”

“By now I would believe everyone [would] know that anything in blackface is offensive,” he said in a statement. “Equally as offensive is that a retail store would have such an item in [their] inventory for general purchase.”

I think they did the right thing but I also think that they’re entitled to the way they feel.”

And with this reaction, the law firm decided to take those pumpkins down less than 48 hours after setting them out on the porch.

Mary Marzella with the firm says the pumpkins personalized with the names of each partner at the Feerick Nugent and McCartney law firm were never meant to offend anyone.

“We understand that someone complained about them and so once we got word of that we immediately took them down,” Marzella said. “We represent people of all colors and faiths and we would never do anything to exclude anyone from any community.”

Bed Bath and Beyond has sinced apologize saying “This is a sensitive area and, though unintentional, we apologize for any offence caused. We have immediately removed the item from sale.”