Beth Chapman, wife Dog the Bounty Hunter, dead at 51

HONOLULU (WCMH/AP) — Beth Chapman, the wife of “Dog the Bounty Hunter” has passed away according to her husband.

In a tweet Wednesday morning, Duane “Dog” Chapman said, “It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. “



It’s 5:32 in Hawaii, this is the time she would wake up to go hike Koko Head mountain. Only today, she hiked the stairway to heaven. We all love you, Beth. See you on the other side. — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) June 26, 2019

Beth Chapman was diagnosed with throat cancer in 2017 after having a nagging cough checked out, family spokeswoman Mona Wood-Sword said. Chapman was declared cancer-free after removing a tumor. But she was later diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer.

Chapman, 51, was hospitalized in Honolulu Friday after having difficulty breathing and passing out momentarily. Doctors put her in a coma to spare her from pain during treatment, Wood-Sword said.

The A&E series “Dog the Bounty Hunter” was canceled in 2012. The Chapmans, who live in Honolulu, later starred in other similar reality shows, including Country Music Television’s “Dog & Beth: On The Hunt.”

In 2016, Beth Chapman ran for president of the Professional Bail Agents of the United States, and won. She has said she was the youngest ever to receive a bail license in Colorado, where she’s originally from. That record was beat by her own daughter, she said.

In January, the Chapmans announced their bail bonds office in Honolulu was closing because the building would be demolished. Tourists would sometimes stop by Da Kine Bail Bonds because episodes of their shows were filmed there. They later opened a logo shop in the same building.

The couple said they were looking at other locations.

