Biden-Harris first-year drug policy priorities to combat drug epidemic released

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – Acting Director of National Drug Control Policy Regina LaBelle has announced the Biden-Harris Administration’s Drug Policy Priorities for the Administration’s first year.

According to LaBelle, the administration’s seven priorities propose specific and targeted actions to promote recovery and reduce overdoses. These actions include expanding access to quality treatment, enhancing harm reduction services to engage and build trust with people who use drugs, and working to reduce the increasingly lethal supply of illegal substances in the U.S.

The administration says these actions are critical. The latest CDC provisional data shows 88,000 people died from an overdose in the 12-month period ending in August 2020, which is a 26.8% year-over-year increase.

LaBelle says addressing the overdose and addiction epidemic is an “urgent priority” for President Biden’s administration. In March, Biden signed the American Rescue Plan into law, which appropriated nearly $4 billion to allow the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration to expand access to behavioral health services.

The administration says these priorities are guideposts to ensure the federal government promotes evidence-based public health and safety regulations with a “pointed focus” on racial equity in drug policy.

According to LaBelle, the seven drug policy priorities for the first year are:

Expanding access to evidence-based treatment, in particular, medication for opioid use disorder. The administration says this would include removing unnecessary barriers to prescribing buprenorphine and contingency management interventions, modernizing methadone treatment, and identifying steps to complete the recommendations of the 2016 Mental Health and Substance Use Disorder Parity Task Force. Advancing racial equity in our approach to drug policy. The goal of this priority is to identify unmet needs related to drug policy in diverse communities, developing priorities for criminal justice reform, and identifying culturally competent, evidence-based practices for Black, Indigenous, and People of Color across the continuum of care that includes prevention, harm reduction, treatment, and recovery services. Enhancing evidence-based harm reduction efforts. This includes supporting Syringe Services Programs, examining the availability of the lifesaving overdose antidote naloxone, and promoting research on emerging harm reduction practices. Supporting evidence-based prevention efforts to reduce youth substance use. This includes ensuring programs receiving Federal grant funding are using evidence-based approaches and identifying opportunities for the Drug-Free Communities Support Program to enhance culturally competent prevention programming. Reducing the supply of illicit substances by working with key global partners such as China, Colombia, and Mexico to curb illicit drug production and trafficking, supporting local law enforcement to disrupt and dismantle domestic drug trafficking networks, and strengthening efforts to halt illicit Internet drug sales. Advancing recovery-ready workplaces and expanding the addiction workforce. This includes reducing the barriers to employment for people in recovery from addiction, requesting that agencies support training for clinicians in addiction and identify vocational programs that can expand the addiction workforce, and seeking opportunities to expand the workforce of bilingual prevention professionals and peer specialists. Expanding access to recovery support services by working with partners to develop sustainability protocols for recovery housing, including certification, payment models, evidence-based practice, and technical assistance.

The administration says focusing on harm reduction and racial equity confronts longstanding challenges regarding ensuring equitable treatment in both health care and criminal justice systems while building trust and breaking the stigma that surrounds addiction and prevents people from accessing lifesaving services.

You can read the full document here.