IRONTON, OH (WOWK) — Last week, we brought you a story about saving Ironton’s oldest black church in Ohio. After more developing details, we now have an updated report.

After speaking with the Mayor of Ironton about Triedstone Missionary Baptist Church, a misunderstanding has now been resolved.

Church members reached out to 13 News when they thought the City of Ironton was in charge of the development around the church. It turns out the homes are being built by the Ironton-Lawrence County Area Community Action Organization or known as CAO, and not the City of Ironton.

The city did send out a letter about the church’s parson house, which the city thought was vacant and charged the church a $200 fee. The parson’s house does have utilities with the church combined on one meter.