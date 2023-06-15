CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An effort to crack down on fentanyl across the U.S. is suddenly stalled in Congress. It’s an issue that has hit the Appalachian region hard.

Right now, heroin is considered a Schedule I drug because it is among the most dangerous, so it gets harsher penalties and stricter enforcement. But fentanyl, which is basically synthetic heroin, is a Schedule II narcotic.

The proposed law would make fentanyl a Schedule I drug. The bill has passed the House, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has yet to put it on the calendar for a debate and a vote.

“A lot of our resources are diverted into stopping the flow of human trafficking. So now, drug trafficking is just killing people in numbers that are unimaginable in this state,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

“We want to make sure a prosecutor can go after it. We’re having a huge problem for lack of prosecutions because the feds have not adequately put attention on this issue,” said Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, (R) West Virginia.

Aside from raising fentanyl to Schedule I, lawmakers are also calling on the White House to toughen southern border security. Most of the fentanyl is made in China and then brought across the Mexican border into the U.S.

Fentanyl accounted for more than 67,000 deaths nationwide in 2021. That was a 26% increase over the previous year.