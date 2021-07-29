Bill to reimburse National Guard for Jan. 6 response passes U.S. Senate

WASHINGTON, DC – FEBRUARY 08: Members of the National Guard walk outside of the U.S. Capitol building at sunrise on February 8, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – The U.S. Senate has passed a bill that includes funding to reimburse the National Guard after they responded to Washington, D.C. following the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol and paid for the deployment from their own annual budgets.

According to U.S. Senator Joe Manchin, a member of both the Senate Armed Services Committee and the Senate Appropriations Committee said the Emergency Security Supplemental Appropriations Act would include $521 million for the reimbursement. The bill passed the U.S. Senate with a 98-0 vote.

“More than 475 West Virginia National Guard members served alongside servicemembers from every state, protecting our Capitol and democracy in the days, weeks and months following the January 6th attack,” said Manchin. “We must ensure our brave National Guardsmen and women are able to continue their training and drills, which is in jeopardy if we fail to reimburse them for their service after the January 6th attack. This funding package is essential to the safety and security of our nation, and I am pleased the Senate passed this vital funding.”

Manchin says making sure the National Guard is reimbursed for their response to DC will prevent the Army National Guard and Air National Guard from having to cancel summer drills due to lack of funding.

The bill would also allot $406 million to support the Capitol Police and secure the U.S. Capitol. The summary of the bill says $70.7 million of that would go toward the Capitol Police’s salaries and general expenses from response to the Jan. 6 attack as well as toward meeting “urgent gaps and demands” to protect the complex, Congress members, employees and visitors. This also includes funding for specialized training for officers.

The bill will now move to the U.S. House of Representatives.