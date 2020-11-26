Bird is the Word: Turkey Talk with a poultry farmer

US & World

by: Maggie Flecknoe

Posted: / Updated:

CONROE, Texas (NEXSTAR) – Before you carve into your Thanksgiving feast, how much do you really know about the “star” of the show, the turkey?!

Our sister station CW39 Houston’s Maggie Flecknoe paid a visit to Red Gate Farms Poultry in Conroe, Texas where owner Paul Hahs gave her a lesson in Turkey 101.

For more on Red Gate Farms Poultry, please visit: https://www.redgatefarmstx.com/

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS