Birx bobblehead unveiled, sales to benefit ‘Protect the Heroes Fund’

MILWAUKEE (WOWK) –The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled a new bobblehead this morning to honor Dr. Deborah Birx, the Coronavirus Response Coordinator for the White House Coronavirus Task Force. The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum says it will donate $5 from every Dr. Birx Bobblehead sold to the Protect The Heroes Fund in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge.

Vice President Mike Pence described Dr. Birx as his “right arm” at the time she was appointed to his response team. The bobblehead, the first depicting Birx, stands on a base bearing her name and features her wearing one of her signature scarves as she passionately makes a point.

The organization says the bobbleheads are only available through the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store. They cost $25 each plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order and are expected to ship in July.

Dr. Birx started her career as a clinician in immunology, eventually focusing on HIV/AIDS vaccine research before serving as Ambassador-at-Large and United States Global AIDS Coordinator from 2014 through 2020, according to the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum. Respected in Washington and among public health experts, the Pennsylvania native flew back to the U.S. from South Africa to head the response team as the COVID-19 outbreak hit the United States.

Dr. Birx, a former colonel in the U.S. Army, emerged as a pioneer in her field, leading “one of the most influential HIV vaccine trials in history,” according to her biography on the U.S. Department of State website. Commonly known as the “Thai trial,” the RV144 trial was the first of its kind to show that a preventative HIV vaccine was possible.

“Bobbleheads are the ultimate honor, and we think Dr. Birx deserves it given what she has done and continues to do for our country and the world in the battle against COVID-19,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We received a lot of requests for a bobblehead of Dr. Birx and are excited to be able to use the bobblehead to continue to raise funds for a vital cause that is helping to keep those on the front lines protected while also making people smile during these unprecedented times.”

Through the sale of Dr. Fauci bobbleheads released on April 1, that National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum has raised over $130,000 and counting in support of the 100 Million Mask Challenge. Within a week of the release, the Hall of Fame and Museum says the Dr. Fauci bobblehead became its best-selling bobblehead of all-time, surpassing Sister Jean from Loyola Chicago.

