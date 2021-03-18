Bishop condemns Atlanta shootings, violence against Asian Americans

CORRECTS DATELINE TO ACWORTH INSTEAD OF WOODSTOCK – Authorities investigate a fatal shooting at a massage parlor, late Tuesday, March 16, 2021, in Acworth, Ga. Officials say 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long, of Woodstock, Georgia, has been captured hours after multiple people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston has released a statement from Bishop Mark E. Brennan regarding the shootings at three Atlanta-area spas that killed eight people Tuesday evening.

Seven of those who died in the shootings were women, six of whom were of Asian descent. The first attack happened near Woodstock, about 30 miles north of Atlanta where five people were shot. Two of the victims died at the scene and two died at the hospital. Three women were shot and killed inside a second spa in Atlanta, and a fourth woman was found shot dead at another nearby spa in Atlanta.

The suspect is charged with eight counts of murder. He allegedly told police his acts were not racially motivated and that he potentially has a “sex addiction.”

Bishop Brennon’s full statement condemns these murders, as well as recent acts of violence against Asian Americans across the country.

Along with millions of other Americans, I deplore and condemn the recent deadly attacks on Asian Americans in Georgia and other incidents of violence against them elsewhere. From the Chinese Exclusion Act of the 19th century to the internment of Japanese American citizens during World War II in the 20th century to the resentment shown in our own day toward Asian American students who work hard and get good grades, men, women and children who trace their origins to the ancient societies of Asia have been subject to many kinds of prejudice and unfair discrimination in this country. Such racism and nativism have no place in our national life. I have worked closely with Korean, Vietnamese and Filipino Americans throughout my priesthood. I have the joy of working now with priests from India and other countries, who have come here to serve our people. They are good people. They enrich our nation with their cultures, their talents and their hard work. We should all welcome them and defend them against attacks. May the Lord Jesus, who came to us as a foreigner from heaven, laying aside the prerogatives of his divinity in order to share our human lot, give us wisdom and courage to speak the truth that all men and women, regardless of race or place of origin, are made in God’s image and deserve respect and fair treatment. I trust the basic goodness of our people to live by and proclaim that truth. Bishop Mark E. Brennan, Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston