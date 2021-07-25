Body found, believed to be that of missing Virginia woman

LURAY, VA (AP) — Officials say a body believed to be that of a missing Virginia woman has been found in the Shenandoah National Park.

The park said Saturday that the search for Julia Christine Devlin has been suspended, based on a preliminary identification of the body. Devlin was a University of Virginia economics department lecturer.

She had last been seen on July 14 in Charlottesville. Three days later her car was found wrecked and abandoned in the park.

Saturday’s news release said the body was found in rough terrain in the southernmost part of the park. Authorities did not say whether foul play was suspected.

