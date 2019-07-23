Bodycam video shows police officer saving child from locked hot car

ATLANTA (WOWK/CNN Newsource) – Dramatic moments were caught on camera as Atlanta police officers worked to free two children trapped in a car in the dangerous July heat. Atlanta Police Officer Ronald Stoddard said, “I could see that the child was clearly in distress.” On July 10th, 2019 Officer Stoddard rushed to the Peach Shopping Center on Peachtree Road in Buckhead where his body camera captured his encounter with a frantic mother desperate for help after she accidentally locked her 7-month-old baby girl inside a hot SUV.

But she isn’t alone. On July 6th, 2019. Atlanta Police Officer Michael Dorsey used his training to rescue a 12-year-old boy accidentally locked inside a truck outside Krug Street Market. “You want to do whatever it takes to get them out of that vehicle,” said Officer Doherty.

Dr. Maneesha Agarwal of children’s healthcare of Atlanta says, “Last year was a record-setting year with 52 children who died due to being left in a hot vehicle.” Also according to Dr. Agarwal, July is the peak month for our children to die from heatstroke from being left in cars.

So with more than two months left this summer doctors and first responders are hoping parents remain vigilant.