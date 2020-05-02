Boris Johnson names son in honor of COVID-19 doctors

FILE -In this Oct. 2, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre left, kisses his partner Carrie Symonds at the Conservative Party Conference, in Manchester, England. Johnson and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the birth of their baby. Johnson″s office said Wednesday, April 29, 2020 that Symonds had given birth to a “healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning” and both mother and baby are doing well. (Danny Lawson/PA via AP, File)

LONDON (CNN) – Just days after the birth of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s son, he and his partner Carrie Symonds have announced the child’s name and it’s Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

His middle name Nicholas is in honor of two doctors who treated Boris Johnson while he suffered from the coronavirus last month.

Writing on her private Instagram page, Carrie Symonds says the name Wilfred was given for Boris Johnson’s grandfather,

The name Lawrie was given in honor of her own grandfather and the name Nicholas in tribute to Dr. Nick Price and Dr. Nick Hart who she said: “saved Boris’ life last month.”

Johnson returned to work on Monday, after falling ill with the coronavirus in March.

The UK Prime Minister spent three nights in intensive care in early April, before his condition improved.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories