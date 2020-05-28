Boston Marathon canceled for 1st time in 124-year history

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Marathon has been canceled for the first time in its 124-year history.
Organizers said Thursday that they instead will have a “virtual event” in which participants who verify that they ran 26.2 miles on their own will receive their finisher’s medal.
The race had originally been scheduled for April 20 before being postponed for five months because of the coronavirus pandemic.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- More Covid-19 testing coming to all West Virginia prisons and jails
- Kanawha County lunch program plans to feed thousands this summer
- Positive COVID-19 cases in Randolph County continue to increase
- Ohio Lt. Gov. explains the difference between absentee ballots and voting by mail
- Gov. Beshear to give daily 5 p.m. update on reopening Kentucky
- WATCH LIVE: Authorities give update on the death of George Floyd amidst violent protests in Minneapolis
- Trump escalates war on Twitter, social media protections
- Board of Health approves grants to pay healthcare staff overtime
- Man learns his license plate has a twin when another driver’s bills arrive
- TJ Maxx, Marshalls, Home Goods to reopen most stores by end of June