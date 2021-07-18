Boy, 15, accidently shoots, kills 13-year-old friend in Utah

US & World

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

A close-up photo of police lights by night

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Police say a 13-year-old Utah boy is dead after he was accidently shot by a 15-year-old friend.

Police Lt. Richard Bell says the shooting happened after the teens sneaked away from their homes and met up at a church parking lot in the Salt Lake City suburb of West Jordan.

He says one of the boys brought a gun. It accidently discharged and killed the younger teenager.

Police say the 15-year-old boy called 911. He was booked into a juvenile detention center on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police would not say where the teens had gotten the gun. They warned gun owners to lock up firearms and talk to kids about gun safety.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS