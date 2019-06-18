Correction: Boy Fatally Shot-Wisconsin story

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — In a story June 18 about a 5-year-old Wisconsin boy who was left at a hospital with a fatal gunshot wound, The Associated Press reported erroneously that the child’s grandfather said one of the two men who dropped off the boy was the child’s father. Curtis Cannon said the men were his sons, but he didn’t identify either as the boy’s father and police confirmed that neither man was.

Wisconsin boy dies after being shot, abandoned at hospital

The grandfather of a 5-year-old Wisconsin boy who died of a gunshot wound after being left at a hospital says the child was taken there by family members who may have panicked after one of them accidentally shot the boy

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A 5-year-old boy who died of a gunshot wound after being left at a hospital was taken there by family members who may have panicked after one of them accidentally shot the boy, the child’s grandfather said.

Police said the child was shot early Monday afternoon at a home in Kenosha, and taken to Froedtert South Hospital by two men who then left. The child later died.

Investigators said they have interviewed the two men, recovered a firearm and that there is no threat to the public.

Police did not immediately return calls on Tuesday.

Curtis Cannon, the child’s grandfather, told WISN-TV that the boy was his grandchild and that one of his two adult sons accidentally shot the boy. He said both sons then drove the child to the hospital and left him there. Cannon didn’t say which of them shot the boy or describe the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

“Maybe they was scared to death. Maybe they took him to the hospital because they realized they (expletive) up, and they didn’t want the boy to be in pain or suffer. I don’t raise killers,” Cannon said.

Neighbors in Kenosha, about 35 miles (55 kilometers) south of Milwaukee, questioned why the young boy died.

“That’s a 5-year-old kid. Why would you leave a child?” said Karen Bialas, neighbor. “How the hell did this happen? Who did it? Who had a gun around a 5-year-old? Why would you have a gun around a 5-year-old?”