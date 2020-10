BRAZIL (CBS) – A restaurant in Brazil opened a new outdoor dining space because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The “dining cabins” were built so diners can enjoy the restaurant experience while maintaining their social distance.

The cabins are built with wooden frames and a transparent ceiling. Each cabin can sit up to four people.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.