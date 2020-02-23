Brazilian transgender dancer shatters Carnival parade taboo

US & World

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Transgender godmother Camila Prins, representing the Colorado do Bras samba school, performs at Carnival in the Sambadrome in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020. Prins entered the parade grounds, in a costume of feathers that displayed her sinuous body, fulfilling a dream nearly three decades old. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

SAO PAULO (AP) — Not many things happen for the first time in Brazil’s Carnival. But in the final minutes of Saturday, dancer Camila Prins entered Sao Paulo’s parade grounds as the first transgender woman to lead the drum section of a top samba school.

Prins was hand-picked to be “godmother” of the Colorado do Brás samba school’s drum section, an iconic role fought over by dozens of models and TV celebrities. 

It was a bold decision.

Transgender people remain something of a taboo among Brazilians, even in Sao Paulo, the country’s most cosmopolitan city.

Brazil has more killings of transvestites and transgender people than any country in the world.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events