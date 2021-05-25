BUGGING OUT: Cockroaches in your coffee? Doctor on Tik Tok gives you the scoop

Dr. Raj: "They are high in protein"

MARGATE, FL – Coffee beans are seen in the roaster during the process of making the Miami Beach blend of coffee at the Kana Coffee Roasters on March 10, 2015 in Margate, Florida.

ENGLAND (BRPROUD) – So you might want to put your coffee down before reading this story.

Did you know that pre-ground coffee purchased in stores contains “ground up cockroaches?”

Dr. Karan Raj is causing a stir on Tik Tok with this take on the “coffee roach.”

@dr.karanr

Coffee & cockroaches #coffee #bug #learnontiktok #schoolwithdrkaran #sciencefacts

This is legal too as Dr. Raj says, “food authorities allow a certain percentage of bug parts in our food.”

Dr. Raj delves into this and more on his Tik Tok page.

Raj is a surgeon, educator and lecturer at Imperial College London & Sunderland University.

