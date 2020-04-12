Buildings light up blue for essential workers

UNITED STATES (CBS) – LIGHT IT BLUE: Buildings and landmarks across the U.S. lit up in blue last week for the #LightItBlue campaign to honor essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic.
Here are some cities that paid tribute.
