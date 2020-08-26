Bundy arrested at Idaho Statehouse for second time in 2 days

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Anti-government activist Ammon Bundy was arrested Wednesday for the second time in two days at the Idaho Statehouse.

Idaho State Police put Bundy in a wheelchair and removed him from the Senate gallery. He did not appear to be injured but didn’t respond to a reporter’s questions as he was wheeled from the Statehouse and through underground tunnels to a police vehicle.

Bundy, who led the 2016 occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Oregon, was arrested Tuesday in a committee room and charged with trespassing and resisting and obstructing officers. During that arrest, he refused to stand and was wheeled out in an office chair.

Idaho State Police say that he’s prohibited from coming to the Statehouse for one year following the Tuesday arrest.

Lawmakers are meeting in a special session called by Republican Gov. Brad little because of the coronavirus, and Wednesday resumed work after two chaotic days.

Lawmakers on Tuesday had to abandon a committee room when a crowd shouted down lawmakers and forced them out. Bundy and his supporters are opposed to proposed legislation that would shield businesses, schools and government entities from liability if someone caught COVID-19.

The incident followed another Monday when angry protesters forced their way into the Idaho House gallery that had limited seating because of the virus, a glass door breaking as protesters jostled with police.