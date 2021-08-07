Busy day for Pro Football Hall of Fame festivities with parade, 2020 enshrinement

CANTON, OH (WJW)– Saturday is a packed day of festivities for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement.

It makes sense since the hall is welcoming a super-sized group of enshrinees, consisting of the 2020 centennial class and the 2021 class.

It all started with The Canton Repository Grand Parade. The parade stepped off at 8 a.m. on Cleveland Avenue downtown. It featured the newest members of the hall, high school marching bands, giant balloons and more.

The HOF Fun Fest and Beer Fest begins at noon at the hall of fame grounds. The free event is open to the public with live music, games and special guests.

But the main event on Saturday is the 2020 enshrinement at Hall of Fame Field at Tom Benson Stadium at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are required. The centennial class is made up of 20 modern-era and senior players, coaches and contributors.

Centennial class:

Steve Atwater, safety: Denver Broncos, New York Jets.

Isaac Bruce, wide receiver: Rams, San Francisco 49ers.

Steve Hutchinson, guard: Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings.

Edgerrin James, running back: Indianapolis Colts, Arizona Cardinals, Seattle Seahawks.

Troy Polamalu, safety: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Bill Cowher, coach: Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jimmy Johnson, coach: Dallas Cowboys, Miami Dolphins.

*Steve Sabol, administrator and president: NFL Films.

Paul Tagliabue, commissioner: NFL.

*George Young, general manager: Baltimore Colts, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants.

Harold Carmichael, wide receiver: Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys.

Jimbo Covert, tackle: Chicago Bears.

*Bobby Dillon, safety: Green Bay Packers.

Cliff Harris, safety: Dallas Cowboys.

*Winston Hill, tackle: New York Jets, Los Angeles Rams.

*Alex Karras, defensive tackle: Detroit Lions.

Donnie Shell, safety: Pittsburgh Steelers.

*Duke Slater, tackle: Milwaukee Badgers, Rock Island Independents, Chicago Cardinals.

*Mac Speedie, end: Cleveland Browns.

*Ed Sprinkle, defensive end and linebacker: Chicago Bears

*Deceased

The class of 2021, which includes Peyton Manning and Calvin Johnson, will have a separate induction ceremony on Sunday.