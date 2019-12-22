California woman shames, stops porch pirates

GLENDALE, Calif (CNN) – Tis the season – for porch pirates. It’s become a growing problem, especially during the holiday season. But for a pair of would-be thieves in one California neighborhood, they had no idea who they were messing with.

Super neighbor Shannon Brandon shamed porch pirates trying to steal a package from her neighbor’s house. The power of her voice convinced the thieves to think twice and put the package back.

Brandon said, “We were just sitting with our beautiful view of the neighborhood.”

Brandon was eating breakfast with her son in their Glendale home when they saw the guys pull up on their street.

“We just thought ‘oh, they’re going to visit the neighbors and whatever,’ but when one guy got out of the back and the other guy got out and they started heading towards opposite homes,” Brandon said.

Her son Derek Brandon said, “I told her, I said, I saw the guy reach down and take the package. And I was like mom, that guy’s stealing the package.”

That’s when Shannon Brandon jumped into action and her son started recording.

“So I started filming, and then she ran out. And I started hearing her scream and I’m like, what is going on?” Derek Brandon said.

That package was returned. The guys took off. Shannon’s neighbor, James Farr-Jones, is very grateful.

“She did a really good job, and its a really funny end to it because she got the guy to put the package back and not just run off,” Farr-Jones said.

Shannon Brandon said, “You know those people work hard and that was probably a Christmas present for their kids, and you know, no, it’s not right.”

Derek Brandon said, “I watched it without sound, and then when I heard the sound I was like, I would have put the package back too.”

Inside the package the would-be thief was holding? A couple of pillows.

