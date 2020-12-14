Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
46°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Healthy U
Coronavirus
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Nashville bombing suspect to neighbor: World is ‘never going to forget me’
Top Stories
More than 190,000 ceiling fans recalled after blades fly off
8 additional COVID-19 fatalities in Scioto County
Christmas weekend traffic fatalities lower this year compared to two previous
Mexico might allow private firms to buy, distribute vaccines
Watch
Live Stream
BABY GIRAFFE WATCH
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Photos: White Christmas across the Tri-State!
Gallery
Top Stories
3,000 customers in our region are without power
Top Stories
Snowy roadways & brutally cold temperatures highlight Christmas 2020
Video
WV crews work tirelessly to clear roads for holiday travelers
Video
‘Dreaming of a White Christmas’: tri-state sees hazardous road conditions Christmas Eve
Video
Winter weather: What’s in your emergency travel kit?
Video
Traffic
BABY GIRAFFE WATCH
Sports
Pro-Football Challenge
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
NBA fines 76ers’ Daryl Morey $50,000 for tweet about Harden
Top Stories
Florida’s Grimes, Toney opt out of Cotton Bowl, enter draft
Washington releases 2019 1st-round pick Dwayne Haskins
Nets’ Dinwiddie to have surgery for partially torn right ACL
Odd became normal: sports’ masked road trip to the unknown
Community
Toys for Tots 2020
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
Good News with 13
Home for the Holidays
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine
US & World
Posted:
Dec 14, 2020 / 12:12 PM EST
/
Updated:
Dec 14, 2020 / 12:12 PM EST
TORONTO (AP) — Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine.
Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
Preview of Nexstar’s News Nation launching Sept. 1
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
WorkForce WV recommends unemployment claimants not file a new claim
Video
WV reports 16% daily positivity rate
Man arrested after police standoff in Huntington
Community reacts to uncertain stimulus checks
Video
Excedrin recalls more than 400k bottles of popular headache, migraine painkillers
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News