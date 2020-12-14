Canada administers first doses of COVID-19 vaccine

CHICAGO (AP) — A U.S. Army special forces sergeant arrested in an apparently random shooting at an Illinois bowling that left three people dead and three others injured had four deployments to Afghanistan, the most recent ending in July, according to Army service information.

Duke Webb, 37, was scheduled to appear in court Monday afternoon on three counts of murder and three counts of first-degree attempted murder in the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, in Rockford, on Saturday evening.