MONTREAL (AP) – Canadian health officials are confirming another case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping. Details about the age and condition of victim in Quebec were not included in Friday’s release announcing the case.
Canada’s chief public health officer said last week at least three reports of potential vaping-related illnesses were being investigated in the country.
That followed a report from the Middlesex-London Health Unit that a teen from London, Ontario, who was using e-cigarettes daily suffered a severe case of pulmonary illness.
Officials said the youth was initially on life support but was recovering at home, saying it was believed to be the first confirmed case of vaping-related lung disease in Canada. Quebec’s director of public health advised the practice is not without risks.
More Stories
- Man accused of threatening Ohio Jewish center indicted
- Canadian health officials confirm first illness related to vaping
- Injured Colorado Springs officer meets his hero, John Cena
- US investigation of vaping-related illnesses focuses on THC
- Iconic Charleston neighborhood making a big comeback
- Man wants answer after Amazon delivery truck drives through his front lawn
- Columbus to pay Stormy Daniels $450,000 over strip club arrest
- Authorities probe deadly shooting, chase in Adams, Pike counties
- West Virginia senators want national park status for New River Gorge
- 5-year-old blows up used condom found on school playground