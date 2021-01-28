Capito among senators introducing bill to block executive orders on energy

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), U.S. Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) and other colleagues introduced a new bill called Protecting our Wealth of Energy Resources (POWER) Act of 2021.

They say the bill would prevent President Joe Biden and his secretaries of the U.S. Department of Interior, the U.S. Department of Agriculture, and the U.S. Department of Energy from blocking energy or mineral leasing and permitting on federal lands without approval from Congress.

“The Biden administration continues to sidestep Congress and enact Executive Orders that kill American jobs and attack our natural gas and oil industries. As our country continues to battle COVID-19, actions like this further deplete energy sectors in need of relief and put our energy independence in jeopardy. This legislation creates a needed check on the Executive Branch and makes certain that decisions like this are subject to debate in Congress and not rashly signed into action. We must continue to advocate for the families across America who are at risk of losing their livelihood and income in the middle of a pandemic,” Capito said.

Capito says, along with Lummis, other senators cosponsoring the bill include Senators John Barrasso (R-WY), Marsha Blackburn (R-TN), John Boozman (R-AR), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Tom Cotton (R-AR), John Cornyn (R-TX), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Mike Crapo (R-ID), Ted Cruz (R-TX), Steve Daines (R-MT), John Hoeven (R-ND), Cindy Hyde-Smith (MS), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), Ron Johnson (R-WI), John Kennedy (R-LA), Mike Lee (R-UT), Roger Marshall (R-KS), James Risch (R-ID), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Dan Sullivan (R-AK) Pat Toomey (R-PA), Tommy Tuberville (R-AK), and Roger Wicker (R-MS).

According to Capito’s office, a companion version of the bill in the U.S. House of Representatives is being sponsored by Representative Yvette Herrell (R-NM), and co-sponsored by Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), Minority Whip Steve Scalise (R-LA), and Natural Resources Committee Ranking Member Bruce Westerman (R-AR), among others.