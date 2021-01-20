Capito, Manchin congratulate Biden and Harris after inauguration

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK) – West Virginia’s U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) and Joe Manchin (D-WV) attended the inauguration ceremony for President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.
Capito and Manchin both shared statements congratulating the new administration.
“Today, I congratulate President Biden and Vice President Harris on their Inauguration. As we have since 2000, Charlie and I had the opportunity to witness this transfer of power. I stand ready to work with President Biden, Vice President Harris, and their administration to improve the lives of West Virginians. Our country faces many challenges ahead and we cannot let the issues that have divided us keep us from making progress. As we begin this next chapter, I hope that President Biden and Vice President Harris will work with Congress in a way that unites us so we can bridge these divisions and create a better future for all Americans.”U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)
“Today begins a new chapter for the United States of America and her people. I extend my most sincere congratulations to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris on their inauguration. Every American should want our President to succeed because if our President does well, our nation and state do well. I will do everything in my power to work with President Biden to help heal our county and to govern in the most bipartisan way because it should be about our country, democracy, the rule of law and saving our republic. We must come together to heal this political divide. God bless America.”U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV)
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.