WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) welcomed historic Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson for a meeting in her office this morning.

Capito said in a statement that they had a “candid conversation” about Brown Jackson’s background and records as a judge. The senator says she will “keep an open mind” as she “carefully consider her nomination.”

“I congratulate Judge Jackson on her historic nomination and look forward to watching her nomination hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee beginning next week,” Capito said.

When it was announced in January that Justice Stephen Breyer would be retiring, President Joe Biden pledged that he would nominate the first Black woman to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Brown Jackson attended Harvard University and has served on the U.S. Sentencing Commission. She became a federal judge in 2013. Early in Brown Jackson’s career she worked as a law clerk for Breyer.

If selected, she would be the second Black justice on the current Court along with Justice Clarence Thomas and the third Black justice in the Court’s history. She would also be the sixth woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court.