WASHINGTON, DC (WOWK) – US Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) addressed the historically high gas prices seen across the nation.

She says the prices are “alarming” and that we have now surpassed the highest recorded average of gas prices ever. Capito says the increase was predictable given the Biden administration’s domestic energy policy actions.

“We’re seeing the importance of energy independence play out in real time with destruction, horrifying destruction, in Ukraine. Because of the Biden administration policies that I’ve just outlined, we are not able to immediately provide an energy backstop to our European allies,” Capito said.

Capito says now is the perfect storm for a global energy crisis and that our European allies are begging for coal.