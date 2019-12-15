Caption writers share the most mispronounced words of 2019

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – You’ve read the news, you’ve seen what’s trending, but do you know how to say everything properly?

A group of people who write captioning for television broadcasts helped come up with the most mispronounced words of 2019.

The site of the worst nuclear accident wasn’t in “chur-no-bull.” Chernobyl is actually pronounced “chair-no-bull.” And the proper way to address teen activist and “Time” Magazine’s Person of the Year Greta Thunberg, is “gray-tah toon-bairk.”

The often purple-haired soccer champ, Megan Rapinoe, who won the world title for the US is “meh-gan ruh-pee-noh.” “No-tuhr dame” may be okay for the Fighting Irish, but the French church, Notre Dame, that partially burned down is pronounced “no-truh dahm.”

With the polling surge he’s seen, you better learn to say his name.

Mayor Pete’s last name, Buttigieg, is pronounced “boot-ij-ij.” We won’t even mention all the ways some of you got that one wrong, but then… Barack Obama was also tough at first!

