Closings & Delays
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Car breaks through barricade at KC Chiefs parade

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — Kansas City police arrested at least one person Wednesday morning after a police pursuit ended in a crash just on the edge of the parade crowd.

The incident happened around 8:20 a.m. at 20th and Pershing. Police stopped the suspect with what they call a ‘PIT maneuver.’

FOX4 is monitoring the situation very closely.

As of 8:36 a.m., police said there have been no reports of injuries.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events