Cat-loving couple in Poland creates feline-themed museum

(CBS) – This museum in Krakow, Poland is a cat lover’s dream! Cat enthusiasts looking for a purr-fect way to spend an afternoon can visit this museum created by a cat-loving couple filled with feline-inspired items.

Nataliya Koshivaya and her husband welcome visitors with their collection of feline knickknacks.

Koshivaya says the cat-inspired items come from countries around the world. There are snow globes, soap dispensers and plenty of figurines. She says the collection began with a gift from friends and has been growing for more than 15 years.

Nataliya also says she plans to expand the museum as a place for real cats to live.

