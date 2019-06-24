Cat survives 35-minute cycle in washing machine

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WFLA/CNN) – A very lucky cat in Minnesota is proving felines have nine lives. A cat named Felix got stuck in a washing machine last week and somehow survived a full 35-minute cycle.

Stefani Carroll-Kirchoff says she always makes sure none of her three cats are in the washer and dryer when she’s doing laundry. But she forgot last week and didn’t realize Felix found his way inside the washer.

After finding Felix, the family quickly rushed him to an emergency vet.

The cat temporarily lost his vision and had pneumonia from all the water in his lungs. Thankfully he’s doing better now. He can see again and has started eating, but is still on oxygen.

Vets are expecting a full recovery, but Carroll Kirchoff says she’ll never forgive herself for this. Her daughter started a GoFundMe to help with medical costs.