Catholic Church boards reviewing sex abuse fail victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Facing thousands of clergy sex-abuse cases, US Catholic leaders addressed their greatest modern crisis with a promised reform: mandatory review boards.

These independent panels with lay people in each diocese would review allegations fairly and kindly, and help bishops ensure abusive priests weren’t in ministry.

However, an investigation of review boards across the country shows they’ve broadly failed to uphold these commitments. Instead, boards appointed by bishops and operating in secrecy have routinely undermined victims’ claims, shielded accused priests and helped the church avoid payouts.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories