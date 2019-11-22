Catholic Church boards reviewing sex abuse fail victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – Facing thousands of clergy sex-abuse cases, US Catholic leaders addressed their greatest modern crisis with a promised reform: mandatory review boards.
These independent panels with lay people in each diocese would review allegations fairly and kindly, and help bishops ensure abusive priests weren’t in ministry.
However, an investigation of review boards across the country shows they’ve broadly failed to uphold these commitments. Instead, boards appointed by bishops and operating in secrecy have routinely undermined victims’ claims, shielded accused priests and helped the church avoid payouts.
