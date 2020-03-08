TURKEY (CNN) – Border Patrol Agents seized a shipment of counterfeit toothbrushes.
Specifically, US Customs and Border Protection say they confiscated more than 1,400 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads.
The load would have gone for more than $12,000 at the suggested retail price. This is CBP’s second Oral-B toothbrush-head seizure in five months.
In November, Philadelphia officers seized 20,400 counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads shipped from China.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- CBP seizes fake toothbrushes from Turkey
- 60 years later, ‘An Appeal for Human Rights’ still resonates
- Virginia Department of Health investigating second ‘presumptive positive’ case of coronavirus
- Giraffes enjoy warm weather
- Retired officer killed, murder suspect on the loose according to South Carolina police
- Coyote hunting in the mountain state could solve ongoing problems
- Three adorable bear cubs dropped off at a Siberian animal shelter
- Sen. Kamala Harris endorses Biden for president
- Habitat for Humanity celebrates ‘Women Build Day’
- Governor Justice: 2020 budget is a “home run”