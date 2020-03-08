CBP seizes fake toothbrushes from Turkey

US Customs and Border Protection recently confiscated more than 1,400 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads. (MARCH 8 PHOTO COURTESY CNN)

TURKEY (CNN) – Border Patrol Agents seized a shipment of counterfeit toothbrushes.

Specifically, US Customs and Border Protection say they confiscated more than 1,400 fake Oral-B toothbrush heads.

The load would have gone for more than $12,000 at the suggested retail price. This is CBP’s second Oral-B toothbrush-head seizure in five months.

In November, Philadelphia officers seized 20,400 counterfeit Oral-B toothbrush heads shipped from China.

