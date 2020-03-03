CBS station captures video of tornado sweeping through Nashville area

NASHVILLE: (CBS) – TENNESSEE TORNADOES: The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado touched down near downtown Nashville early Tuesday, part of a line of severe weather and tornadoes that moved through Tennessee overnight.
CBS affiliate WTVF captured video of the storm as it passed close to the TV station.
The tornadoes ripped across Tennessee early Tuesday, shredding at least 40 buildings and killing at least 19 people.
