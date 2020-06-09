1  of  2
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio update George Floyd to be laid to rest at Houston Memorial Service
Coronavirus Updates

CDC research shows some Americans are misusing bleach to fight coronavirus

US & World

by: Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says Americans are misusing bleach in the fight against the coronavirus.

The new research, published Friday in the CDC’s weekly health report, was based on an online panel survey of 502 adults in May of this year.

It found that 39% of people admitted to incorrectly using bleach and other cleaners and disinfectants.

Of those surveyed, 19% said they washed their food with disinfectant, while 18% said they used it on their skin. 10% said they sprayed the products on their bodies, according to the survey.

The research also shows 4% of people surveyed admitted to drinking or gargling bleach and other disinfectant solutions.

The CDC said these are high-risk practices and warn against them, saying it could cause adverse health effects.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories