HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) - A Nigerian citizen living in the U.S. has pleaded guilty to receiving stolen money in a fraud scheme in West Virginia.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Augustine Amechi, 24, a Nigerian citizen living in Huntington was indicted in April in connection to a romance fraud scheme. Court documents say Amechi was allegedly involved in the scheme from at least 2018 to March 11, 2021 along with other suspects. According to the DOJ, he was also a Marshall University student at the time of the alleged scheme.