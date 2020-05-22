Centre Wildlife releases Bald Eagle back into wild after recovering from lead poisoning

(WTAJ) — Humans aren’t the only ones wanting to spread their wings during quarantine.

Centre Wildlife Care released an adult female Bald Eagle this afternoon.

She had been suffering from lead poisoning and was under the center’s care for about two months now, so today she got to spread her wings and flyaway on a beautiful spring afternoon.

“Typically they take off right away but I think that this bird came out and walked around and was trying to get it’s bearings,” said Robyn Graboski, Executive Director of Centre Wildlife

“It’s awesome…it’s such a relief that they recovered and we can get them back to their home.”

Centre Wildlife says the birds get the poisoning from eating dead carcasses with lead ammunition in them.

They admit 5-10 eagles a year with lead poisoning.

