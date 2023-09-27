(WKBN) — As temperatures begin to cool, it is important for homeowners to have their heating systems checked to ensure their home is not at risk for a fire.

Heating equipment is responsible for about one in six house fires, making it one of the leading causes of fires in U.S. homes, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Many of these fires can be prevented with regular maintenance, inspections and safety checks.

Glenn Gault, with Gault Heating and Cooling, has been installing heating and cooling systems in his Ohio community for years. He says things get busy this time of year.

“As the weather switches, our phones start ringing,” Gault said.

Michael Schranz, service manager for Gault, said this is the time of year when people find out there may be a problem with their system.

“It’s definitely a time where everybody is turning on their equipment for the first time and then realizing it isn’t working properly,” Schranz said.

Technicians say it is important to check the simple things like the batteries in your thermostat. Also, check for animal nests in ductwork and replace furnace filters. Dirty filters can put stress on your furnace.

“It’s causing stuff to go out of limits, causing your evaporator coil to drop below 32 degrees and start freezing,” Schranz said.

How often you change that filter depends on your furnace and the filter size.

“Twice a year if you have a four-inch. If it’s one inch, I would probably change it three to four times a year,” said Ryan Lee, installation coordinator.

The Ohio Department of Commerce’s Divisions of Industrial Compliance and State Fire Marshal are urging everyone to have their heating systems checked in public buildings and homes before turning them on.

“A little prevention goes a long way when it comes to heating safety,” State Fire Marshal Kevin Reardon said. “We’re here to remind everyone that a well-maintained heating system is a safer one.”

Key tips for home furnace inspection and maintenance: