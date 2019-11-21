Live Now
Cheese Nips recalled over possible plastic pieces

by: John Lynch

Posted: / Updated:

DEERFIELD, Ill. (WTRF) —Check your Cheese Nips – the cracker’s parent company has issued a voluntary recall.

Mondelēz Global LLC issued the recall for a limited quantity of Cheese Nips in the United States due to the potential presence of plastic pieces from a food scraper. The company told the Food and Drug Administration that the particles were incorporated into the production process and impact a small amount of product.

“The company became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment,” the recall statement said.

Only Cheese Nips boxes of 11 ounces that have a “best by” date of May 18, 19 or 20, 2020, could be contaminated.

No other products were impacted, and no illness or injury has come from the particles, according to the FDA.

