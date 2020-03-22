Cherry blossoms in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON DC (WOWK) – The cherry blossoms are nearing full bloom in Washington, D.C. – just in time for the start of spring.

D.C. is usually bustling with people coming to see the cherry blossoms, but officials are discouraging large crowds this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories