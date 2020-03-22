Live Now
WATCH LIVE: President Trump, coronavirus task force offers briefing
Closings & Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Cherry blossoms in Washington, DC

US & World
Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON DC (WOWK) – The cherry blossoms are nearing full bloom in Washington, D.C. – just in time for the start of spring.

D.C. is usually bustling with people coming to see the cherry blossoms, but officials are discouraging large crowds this year because of the coronavirus outbreak.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events