Chicago police break up crowded parties during stay-at-home order

CHICAGO (CNN) – Chicago police have been busting up large parties this weekend. Video is going viral of one so packed, people attending it bumped into each other.

This party on 79th Street on the South Side was so jammed the young lady shooting this video chose not to even wade into the crowd on the first floor.

And although we haven’t seen video of police at this party, it’s clear what was on the mind of police when they broke up a large party in the South Loop.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D-Illinois) hadn’t seen the videos when he went before the cameras today, but he clearly had heard about the parties.

“I would suggest that all of those people have violated not only the intention of the order that we’ve put out, but they also violated the trust of their friends and family,” he says.

The governor says all it takes is one possibly asymptomatic spreader of the virus to sicken many others who will inevitably spread it to their loved ones.

“I want to remind everyone that by doing, by standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks you’re literally putting everyone around you in danger, you are,” he says. “They are putting you in danger, and very importantly all of those people are putting their families and friends who are not there with them in danger.”

Pritzker is reminding the public the state has the power to enforce his stay-at-home order. Punishments could include arrests and charges.

