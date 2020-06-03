Chicken industry executives indicted for price-fixing

CHARLESTON, WV (AP/WOWK) — A federal grand jury has indicted four current and former chicken company executives for price-fixing.

The U.S. Department of Justice said the executives from Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and Georgia-based Claxton Poultry conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.

The executives are the first to be charged in a long-running investigation of price-fixing in the chicken industry. The executives could face 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. has a processing plant located in Moorefield, WV.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories