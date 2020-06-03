Chicken industry executives indicted for price-fixing

CHARLESTON, WV (AP/WOWK) — A federal grand jury has indicted four current and former chicken company executives for price-fixing.
The U.S. Department of Justice said the executives from Colorado-based Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. and Georgia-based Claxton Poultry conspired to fix prices and rig bids for broiler chickens from at least 2012 to 2017.
The executives are the first to be charged in a long-running investigation of price-fixing in the chicken industry. The executives could face 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine.
Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. has a processing plant located in Moorefield, WV.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- US Attorney: Drug charges could have impacted ‘four times the population of West Virginia’
- WVU announces mandatory COVID testing prior to fall semester
- KSP investigates fatal crash in Floyd County
- Minnesota AG to upgrade murder charge against officer in Floyd case; three other officers face charges
- Kanawha County polling place moved to new location for primary election
- WV State Police issue Silver Alert for missing man
- Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 36,792 cases, 2,299 deaths
- Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Cristobal moving inland over Mexico
- Obama to address Floyd protests for first time publicly in online town hall
- Stadium-sized asteroid heading to Earth this week